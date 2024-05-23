Frank Aduse Poku Champions Safe Water Project and Road Infrastructure in Asunafo South

On May 17, 2024, Frank Aduse Poku, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asunafo South and parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), launched a $300,000 safe water project in Aboum.

This initiative highlights his dedication to providing essential services to his constituents.

During the sod-cutting ceremony, Aduse Poku stressed the importance of ensuring clean water access for key communities within the district, including Kukoum, Nobekwaw, Kwapong, Sankore, and Aboum.

He criticized other parliamentarians, like Eric Poku, for prioritizing personal ventures over fundamental necessities such as clean water.

In addition to the water project, Aduse Poku addressed the poor condition of roads linking Aboum to Sankore, announcing that construction has begun to improve this critical infrastructure.

These projects aim to enhance mobility and economic activity, especially for local farmers.

Aduse Poku’s initiatives reflect a commitment to addressing the needs of his constituents, focusing on essential services and infrastructure development to improve the lives of people in Asunafo South.