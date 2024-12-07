Frank Annoh Dompreh Confident of Re-election Amidst Election Tensions and Rumours

As Ghana’s election season intensifies, Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has expressed unwavering confidence in his chances of securing re-election.

During a recent visit to several polling stations within his constituency, Dompreh engaged with voters, reinforcing his belief that victory in the ongoing general elections is inevitable.

“I’m absolutely confident I will win,” Dompreh said, smiling as he spoke with residents. “The people of this constituency know me. They’ve seen the work I’ve done over the years. They want me back for another four years, and that’s what drives my confidence.”

Dompreh, who has represented Nsawam-Adoagyiri in Parliament for several terms, emphasized the deep bond he shares with his constituents, which he attributes to his hands-on approach and genuine concern for their welfare.

While acknowledging minor irregularities in the electoral process, Dompreh insisted these issues would not impede his re-election. “Yes, there have been a few bumps here and there, but my victory is clear. The people are behind me, and that’s all that matters,” he stated.

Responding to accusations that he might have resorted to bribing voters, Dompreh firmly denied the allegations. “I don’t need to bribe anyone. The love and support I’ve received from the community is real. The people know my heart, and they trust me. I’ve been serving them, not buying their votes,” he said emphatically.

Rumours also circulated suggesting that Dompreh was carrying a firearm during his constituency visits, causing unease among some voters. Addressing these claims, he quickly dispelled the speculation. “I’ve heard the rumours,” he said, shaking his head. “But let me be clear—there is no weapon. I am not carrying a firearm. I am here to serve and engage with my people, not intimidate them.”

As voting progresses, Dompreh’s confident assertions and clear dismissal of the ongoing rumours reflect his deep-rooted connection to his constituency, as well as his belief in a fair and successful election outcome.