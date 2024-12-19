Frank Annoh-Dompreh Seeks to Set Aside Defective Election Challenge in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, has filed an application to set aside what he describes as a defective writ of summons and statement of claim filed by Amenorpe Philibert Fummey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate challenging the 7 December 2024 parliamentary election results for the constituency.

In the documents filed by his lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh argues that the writ of summons and statement of claim filed by Fummey is not recognized under Ghanaian law for contesting parliamentary elections. He states that, according to the country’s legal framework, an election challenge should take the form of a petition, which can only be filed after the results have been declared and gazetted.

In his application, Annoh-Dompreh seeks four key orders from the court. First, he requests an order compelling the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate and declare the results of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary election, as required by law, through the Returning Officer. Additionally, he calls for the court to issue an order directing the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security for the EC at the designated collation center to facilitate the lawful and secure conduct of the election results.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh emphasizes that, as no official declaration of the election results has been made, it is premature for Fummey to challenge the election. He further argues that, under the law, an election’s validity can only be contested through an election petition, which must be filed within 21 days of the election results being published in the gazette. Since no such declaration or gazette has been issued, he deems the current legal challenge inappropriate.

The NPP lawmaker concludes by asserting that, without an official declaration of the election results in his favor, the filing of a writ of summons and statement of claim is legally unfounded. As such, he seeks to have the court set aside the current proceedings and uphold the proper legal channels for challenging parliamentary elections.