Frank Annoh Dompreh Welcomes Court Ruling on Recollation of Election Results in Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has expressed his approval of the High Court’s decision to direct the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate and declare the results for the Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituencies, despite previous declarations.

The ruling comes after aggrieved parliamentary candidates from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) filed a writ seeking fresh elections due to alleged irregularities in the result collation process.

In an interview following the court ruling on Friday, December 20, Annoh Dompreh noted that he had anticipated the decision, adding, “The court did its job, I anticipated it and it happened so glory be to God. But it is not done yet, we are going for the collation and declaration. We have done our work, internally we have collated the results and we know we won. So we were just waiting for the processes to begin.”

The legal dispute stemmed from claims of anomalies in the initial results for the two constituencies, prompting the court to order the EC to proceed with the recollation. Presiding Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman ruled in favor of the recollation despite objections from both NDC and NPP legal representatives. Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, counsel for the NDC, and Gary Nimako, counsel for Annoh-Dompreh, had argued that the results had already been declared, but the court deemed the process flawed, thus necessitating the recollation.

Annoh Dompreh emphasized his eagerness for the swift completion of the process, stating, “We pray that they do it as soon as possible, I can’t wait to be in parliament.” The court’s decision marks a significant step in resolving the electoral disputes in these constituencies.