Frank Asiedu Bekoe Clinches Suhum Parliamentary Seat for NPP

Frank Asiedu Bekoe, widely known as Protozoa, has emerged victorious in the Suhum parliamentary election, securing the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Bekoe won with 16,855 votes, outpacing his National Democratic Congress (NDC) opponent, who garnered 15,259 votes. The contest, which was fiercely competitive, ended with a decisive victory for Bekoe, reinforcing the NPP’s stronghold in the constituency.

This result underscores the party’s dominance in Suhum, a significant district within the Eastern Region of Ghana. Bekoe’s win is seen as a testament to the trust and confidence that the electorate has in his leadership.

In his first comments following the declaration of the results, Bekoe expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Suhum for their unwavering support. “This victory is for all of us. I will work tirelessly to deliver on my promises and ensure Suhum continues to thrive under NPP’s leadership,” he pledged.

With this win, Bekoe is poised to further strengthen the NPP’s influence in the region and work towards the continued development of Suhum.