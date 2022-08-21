Frank Avorsey wins Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament

99 top golfers graced the Dr. Ishmael Yamson MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which was held at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra on Saturday 20th August, 2022.

The event was organized to reward and honour Dr. Evans Ishmael Yamson, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana for his immerse contribution to the development of Ghana and the sport of golf.

Mr. David Akutu Chairman of Achimota Golf Club said Dr. Yamson served the Achimota club and deserve to be celebrated as a special personality.

He revealed that Dr. Yamson is on record as the first person to visit the golf course every day.

He proposed the toast in honor of Dr. Ishmael Yamson whose Impact, Relevance and Integrity were unmeasurable.

Dr. Yamson who joined MTN in 2011 responded that after working in the banking industry and Unilever, he has learnt much in the Telecommunications sphere and still learning.

He said MTN has contributed to the digitization and the economy of Ghana in general.

In the highly spirited golf competition, the longest drives were won by Vasty Amoafo Yeboah and Kweku Asare -Ofosuhene.

Closest to the pin, Men and Women went to Adjoa Asare Asamoah and Frank Avorsey respectively.

In the women’s and men’s Seniors, Margaret Owusu Baah placed first, while Captain Kwesi Amoako – Yeboah also won.

The Ladies handicap second position went to Mariatu Bah, with Elizabeth Essel – Koomson winning.

Men’s Group B second position was taken by Amos Boateng and first place went to Fiifi Thompson.

The main event, Men’s Group A, third place went to Eric Gene recording 33 points with second going to Ayoub Ghandour, scoring 36 points and first was taken by Frank Avorsey who scored a handicap of 8 with 38 points.