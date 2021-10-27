Frank Awuah Adjei Donates Maternity Block Extension To KNUST

Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei, a businessman and philanthropist, has donated a Maternity Block Extension he built to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The Maternity Block Extension was commissioned on Wednesday, 27th October, 2021 by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the Chancellor of KNUST, assisted by Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, Chairman of KNUST Council and Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.

Dr. Frank Adjei has been at the forefront of creating jobs for a lot of youth in Ghana. So far thousands of people are employed by his companies which include Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Company Limited etc. Dr. Awuah Adjei has business interest in transportation, real estate, lottery and commerce.

Through his philanthropic responsibilities, Dr Frank Adjei has assisted so many communities and Vulnerable people in Society. He strongly believes in giving back to the society as a way of assisting government to address the pressing needs and development challenges of Ghanaians.

The leadership of KNUST encourages the business community to continue supporting and partnering the university community so that collectively it will be able to reach out to the urgent needs of society.