Frank Davies Commends President Mahama’s Decision to Limit Ministers to 60

Private legal practitioner and New Patriotic Party (NPP) affiliate, Frank Davies, has expressed his support for President John Mahama’s decision to cap his administration at 60 ministers.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Davies praised the president’s commitment to fulfilling a key campaign promise and emphasized the importance of maintaining a lean and efficient government.

“I must say from the outset that I am enamoured by the fact that His Excellency President John Mahama intends to stick to a select number of sixty ministers. I only wish that he will be able to stick to that number,” Davies said, noting that this approach aligns with the goal of reducing government waste and increasing efficiency.

Davies drew a comparison to the 2024 NPP presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who had promised to run the country with no more than 50 ministers. He commended Mahama for sticking to his campaign promise, noting that even though his target is 60 ministers, it remains a more manageable and sensible number compared to the previous administration’s over 120 appointees.

Under the leadership of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, the government faced significant criticism for the high number of ministers, with many arguing that such a large cabinet was not only inefficient but also a drain on national resources.