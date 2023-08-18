Frank Love to host “How to be a Partner” on September 16th

Frank Love, a leading authority on relationships and personal growth, is set to present an empowering full-day workshop titled “How to be a Partner”. Scheduled for September 16th from 9am to 5pm, this immersive event will take place at the enchanting Kazi @JCS House on the Bawaleshie Road, East Legon.
“How to be a Partner” is not just another workshop; it’s an experiential journey that delves into the heart of successful partnerships. Through a combination of insightful presentations, engaging discussions and practical exercises, participants will discover the key principles that contribute to fostering healthy and fulfilling relationships.
WORKSHOP HIGHLIGHTS:
LISTEN TO YOUR PARTNER: Learn active listening techniques that deepen understanding and connection.
INVEST TIME INTO YOUR PARTNER AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP: Explore the art of investing meaningful time to strengthen the bond with your partner.
TALK TO YOUR PARTNER: Acquire effective communication strategies that foster mutual respect and empathy.
CALM YOUR PARTNER: Develop skills to de-escalate conflicts and maintain emotional balance.
BE SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR PARTNER:
Understand the power of support in nurturing personal growth and relationship harmony.
In today’s fast-paced world, it’s all too common for relationships to encounter challenges and frustrations. “How to be a Partner” addresses many of these issues by providing attendees with actionable insights to break free of the blame game and create lasting and loving partnerships.
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: September 16, 2023
Time: 9:00am to 5:00pm
Location: Kazi @JCS House on the Bawaleshie Road, East Legon
Rate/Fee: GHS100 for singles / GHS200 per couple
Registration: Secure your spot today by visiting HowToBeAPartner.com.
Payment (MTN MoMo): 0534373065 – Elizabeth Ackwerh
Contact: For more information, please email [email protected] or visit HowToBeAPartner.com.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to transform yourself and subsequently your relationship, while embarking on a journey towards deeper understanding and connection.
Join Frank Love on September 16th for a day that will reshape the way you approach your partner and your relationship.
ABOUT FRANK LOVE:
Frank Love is a renowned relationship coach, speaker and author. His mission is to empower individuals towards creating a loving culture in their relationships. With years of experience and a compassionate approach, Frank has impacted the lives of countless individuals by helping them identify unloving behaviors, overcome relationship challenges and unlock their potential for a loving connection.