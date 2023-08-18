Frank Love to host “How to be a Partner” on September 16th

Frank Love, a leading authority on relationships and personal growth, is set to present an empowering full-day workshop titled “How to be a Partner”. Scheduled for September 16th from 9am to 5pm, this immersive event will take place at the enchanting Kazi @JCS House on the Bawaleshie Road, East Legon.

“How to be a Partner” is not just another workshop; it’s an experiential journey that delves into the heart of successful partnerships. Through a combination of insightful presentations, engaging discussions and practical exercises, participants will discover the key principles that contribute to fostering healthy and fulfilling relationships.

WORKSHOP HIGHLIGHTS:

LISTEN TO YOUR PARTNER: Learn active listening techniques that deepen understanding and connection.

INVEST TIME INTO YOUR PARTNER AND YOUR RELATIONSHIP: Explore the art of investing meaningful time to strengthen the bond with your partner.

TALK TO YOUR PARTNER: Acquire effective communication strategies that foster mutual respect and empathy.

CALM YOUR PARTNER: Develop skills to de-escalate conflicts and maintain emotional balance.

BE SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR PARTNER:

Understand the power of support in nurturing personal growth and relationship harmony.

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s all too common for relationships to encounter challenges and frustrations. “How to be a Partner” addresses many of these issues by providing attendees with actionable insights to break free of the blame game and create lasting and loving partnerships.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: September 16, 2023

Time: 9:00am to 5:00pm

Location: Kazi @JCS House on the Bawaleshie Road, East Legon

Rate/Fee: GHS100 for singles / GHS200 per couple

Registration: Secure your spot today by visiting HowToBeAPartner.com.

Payment (MTN MoMo): 0534373065 – Elizabeth Ackwerh

Contact: For more information, please email [email protected] or visit HowToBeAPartner.com.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to transform yourself and subsequently your relationship, while embarking on a journey towards deeper understanding and connection.

Join Frank Love on September 16th for a day that will reshape the way you approach your partner and your relationship.

ABOUT FRANK LOVE:

Frank Love is a renowned relationship coach, speaker and author. His mission is to empower individuals towards creating a loving culture in their relationships. With years of experience and a compassionate approach, Frank has impacted the lives of countless individuals by helping them identify unloving behaviors, overcome relationship challenges and unlock their potential for a loving connection.