Frank Owusu Foundation to entertain guests at Ohum Festival

Ghanaian radio presenter Franky 5 known in real life as Frank Owusu will be using his Frank Owusu Foundation to promote Ghanaian music at the upcoming Ohum Festival in Abiriw, Akuapem.

It is debuted to be an annual event on the Ghana Festivals calendar to bring together people from all walks of life to explore and enjoy authentic Ghanaian music on the cozy Akuapem ridge, Abiriw to be precise.

This maiden edition of ABIRIW Afro Rave, Gospel and High Expo will be coming off on 28th and 30th December respectively

The event which is expected to be one of the most exciting festivals will be having a long list of musicians including Obrafour Fameye, Amerado , Dada Hafco and from the gospel side Piesie Esther ,Great Ampong , Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Joyce Blessings, Scott Evans , Kobby Salam, Jayana, Patience Nyarko and Prof. Joseph Atarah

Franky5 is using this opportunity to create a new destination for the Christmas festivities for patrons who would want some experience not too far from Accra. Abiriw is only 30mns drive from Adenta barrier towards the Akuapem mountains.

attractivemustapha.com