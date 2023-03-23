Frank Pedro Asare files nomination to contest Wiawso seat

Mr. Frank Pedro Asare, the Former Sefwi-Wiawso Constituency Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Wiawso delegates to vote for him as the party’s parliamentary candidate to win the Wiawso seat back for the NDC.

“I will unite the party and bring everyone on board to ensure a landslide victory for the NDC in the Wiawso constituency since I do not belong to any camp.”

Mr. Asare told the GNA at the party’s office when he successfully filed his nomination forms to contest for the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He stressed the need for a candidate who could unite all factions to ensure victory in 2024 and used the opportunity to advise supporters of various aspirants to run clean campaigns devoid of insults and focus on the ultimate of winning the Wiawso parliamentary seat back for the NDC.

He continued that the NDC had a record of accomplishment in every community within the Wiawso constituency and asked supporters of the various aspirants to focus on the good record of the party and conduct decent campaigns.