Frank Pedro Asare to contest Wiawso NDC Parliamentary primaries

Mr Frank Pedro Asare, the immediate past Constituency Youth Organiser for the Sefwi-Wiawso, has declared his intention to contest for the Wiawso NDC constituency parliamentary primaries when the party opens nominations.

“I wanted to contest in 2018 but upon further consultations among major stakeholders in the constituency, I declined, but this time round, I will listen to the grassroot and contest and will surely win the seat for the NDC. the aspirant said.

The former Constituency Youth Organiser in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), promised to bring everyone on board to make the Wiawso seat one of the safe seats for the NDC in 2024 and beyond.

He said: “having served the party in the last 16 years in various capacities I hope the delegates will reward loyalty and long service by voting for me during the parliamentary primaries in order to win the once safe seat back from the NPP.”

Mr Asare welcomed the Gh¢4,500 filling fees but suggested to the party leadership if the youth could be considered to pay half of the amount to motivate more youth to avail themselves for the contest.

He appealed to all those who intended to contest for the upcoming parliamentary primaries to run a clean campaign devoid of insults as only unity would win the party-political power in 2024.

The parliamentary aspirant alleged that the NPP Presidential candidate won for the first time in the Wiawso Constituency in the 2020 elections because some chiefs joined the campaign by pleading with the electorates to vote for NPP in appreciation for the creation of the Western North Region but that the case would be different in the 2024 elections.

He indicated that though President Akufo Addo and the NPP administration created the Western North Region, the next NDC government would build a regional hospital and other infrastructure to make the region more attractive.