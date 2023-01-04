Frank Selorm K. Ankutse to support construction of NDC Alavanyo-Agorme Party office

Mr Frank Selorm K. Ankutse, a native of Alavanyo-Dzogbedze and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency, has pledged his support towards the completion of a party office at Alavanyo-Agorme.

He said he would provide building materials and the necessary support needed for the completion of the office, which is currently at a foundation level.

Mr Ankutse, who received a request from the Party leadership in the area, said a branch office would enhance effective party administration and activities.

He applauded the executives for the initiative, adding that the branches were the roots of the Party and needed to be strengthened to win power in the next general elections.

Mr Agbebo Eric, the Agorme NDC Branch Chairman, who made the request, commended Mr Ankutse for his willingness to help the Party with its self-help project of putting up an office.

He said they were ready to also offer the little they could in the office building.

Mr Ankutse also toured some other communities within the Constituency including Wli Todzi.

He congratulated, shared words of motivation and encouragement with the newly elected branch executives of Wli Todzi and urged them to work harder for the party to come to power in 2024.

Mr Ankutse paid a courtesy call to the chiefs and people of the community and made an undisclosed cash donation to the youth.