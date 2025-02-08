Franklin Cudjoe Calls for Accountability and Stronger Anti-Corruption Measures in Ghana

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has emphasized the urgent need for accountability among Ghana’s public officials, urging stronger support for institutions tasked with combating corruption.

Speaking on KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Cudjoe stressed that government appointees must be prepared for intense scrutiny, declaring, “Once you’re in public office, every light is on you.”

Cudjoe highlighted the critical role of institutions like the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in holding public officers accountable but lamented the lack of adequate funding and support for these bodies. He argued that without proper resources, their ability to tackle corruption effectively is severely hampered.

When questioned about whether Ghana should overhaul its prosecutorial institutions, Cudjoe dismissed the idea, asserting that the real issue lies in leadership rather than structure. “The problem has always been leadership. If we place men and women of integrity at the helm, institutions can function effectively,” he stated on February 8. He pointed out that corruption persists because those in charge often prioritize political interests over public accountability.

To address these challenges, Cudjoe called for a more streamlined anti-corruption framework, advocating for better collaboration among agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Attorney-General’s Department, and the OSP. He warned against a return to the status quo, where major corruption cases are left unprosecuted. “The concern is that we may end up back at square one. The state must ensure that the OSP’s recommendations are not ignored,” he cautioned.

Cudjoe also expressed concern over the handling of certain investigations, particularly when parliamentary committees abruptly halt inquiries. He emphasized the importance of allowing individuals under scrutiny to fully explain themselves, especially when doubts arise. “If an individual has proven ownership or legality of a property in question, the matter should be put to rest,” he said, referencing a recent case.

On strengthening Ghana’s justice system, Cudjoe suggested drawing lessons from countries like Brazil, which have successfully tackled corruption through robust prosecutorial frameworks. He noted that Ghana’s system often falters, especially in politically sensitive cases, due to a lack of independent prosecutors. “If indeed the issues are many, then the process should be expedited. The government should consider recruiting more independent prosecutors, ensuring that cases are handled objectively,” he proposed.

Cudjoe further recommended engaging private legal experts and providing them with targeted training to bolster anti-corruption efforts. He argued that relying solely on existing institutions, such as the Attorney-General’s office, may not yield the best results due to perceived biases.

Cudjoe’s remarks come at a time when public trust in Ghana’s governance systems is waning, with many citizens expressing frustration over perceived corruption and inefficiency. His call for accountability, stronger leadership, and institutional collaboration underscores the need for urgent reforms to restore confidence in the country’s democratic processes.

As Ghana continues to grapple with corruption, Cudjoe’s insights serve as a timely reminder that the fight against graft requires not only well-funded institutions but also leaders committed to integrity and transparency. The path forward, he suggests, lies in empowering independent bodies, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that no one is above scrutiny.