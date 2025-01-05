Franklin Cudjoe Calls for Comprehensive Action Against Corruption in Ghana

Franklin Cudjoe, the founder of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, is urging the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative to extend its reach beyond politicians, demanding accountability from civil servants, political appointees, and their business associates.

In a passionate social media post, Cudjoe condemned those who, in his view, amass wealth through illicit means while presenting themselves as hardworking, even dismissing accusations as jealousy. He called for ORAL to be a full-scale effort, ensuring that all involved in corrupt practices are held accountable.

Cudjoe’s comments come in the wake of President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s 2024 campaign promise to combat corruption. Mahama, having won a strong mandate from the people of Ghana, has set up a five-member team to collect reports on corrupt activities, with plans to take decisive action against those found guilty.

With this new team in place, Mahama’s administration appears ready to follow through on its pledge to tackle corruption head-on, signaling a continued commitment to addressing the issue.