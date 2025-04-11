Franklin Cudjoe Calls for Immediate Termination of KelniGVG Contract

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has urged Ghana’s Communications Minister Sam George to investigate and terminate the controversial KELNIGVG contract, alleging financial misconduct and demanding the retrieval of millions paid to the company. His demand follows the minister’s recent announcement not to renew the agreement upon its expiration.

Cudjoe, in a social media post, described the contract as a “scam telecom revenue monitoring system” designed to “steal cash from the Ghanaian people.” He criticized the lack of published success reports since the contract’s 2018 inception and highlighted its costly terms: a 10-year duration with monthly payments of $1.5 million, totaling approximately $200 million by 2028.

The policy analyst insists cancellation alone is insufficient, stressing the need to recover funds paid between 2018 and 2025.

The call for accountability extends to former officials. Cudjoe questioned the rationale behind a $179 million expenditure on the system under previous leadership and referenced unresolved debts from the state’s management of Airtel Tigo, acquired for $1. Minister George has yet to clarify the contract’s exact expiration timeline but maintains it will not be renewed.

Ghana’s telecom sector has faced scrutiny over opaque agreements in recent years, with watchdogs like IMANI Africa repeatedly emphasizing transparency in public spending. The KELNIGVG case underscores broader challenges in balancing technological investments with fiscal responsibility, particularly when taxpayer funds are at stake. A thorough audit could set a precedent for addressing legacy contracts and restoring public trust in government procurement processes.