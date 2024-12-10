Franklin Cudjoe Offers Support to President-elect Mahama, Cautions on Appointments and Lawlessness

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has expressed his willingness to support the incoming administration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, offering ideas and strategies to elevate Ghana to greater heights.

Despite his readiness to assist, Cudjoe made it clear that he is not interested in a position within the government, as his current role at IMANI Africa is fulfilling.

In a social media post, Cudjoe cautioned Mahama against making appointments that could compromise the integrity of his government. He specifically warned the president-elect to be vigilant when selecting individuals for key positions, advising him to avoid appointing “moneybags with questionable sources of wealth” who may seek political influence to further their personal interests, as he claimed had occurred under the outgoing government of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In addition to this, Cudjoe addressed the violence and lawlessness that has emerged following the election results. He cautioned supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who may have taken matters into their own hands to be careful, warning that the law would not tolerate any unlawful behavior. He emphasized that those involved in any illegal acts would be dealt with by the authorities.

Cudjoe’s comments reflect a desire for a government that is transparent, accountable, and focused on the long-term development of the country, while urging caution against any actions that could undermine the rule of law or compromise governance.

Please seriously I am happy with my work with IMANI. l do not need any appointment to any office or committee in the next government.

I have served on a subvented committee to wean off unneeded agencies from government payroll under the first JM administration and on a forex committee set up by Ken Ofori-Atta, the last troubled finance minister underNanaAkufo-Addo

The first one was rocky, but we were successful, as we saved the taxpayer almost GHS 200m. I assumed wrongly that Nana Addo and Ken were going to build on our work and save us more money by continuing to prune and downsize government. Instead they run the largest wasteful and corrupt bureaucracy ever bankrupting the country in the process.

Nonetheless, I will continue to engage with President John Dramani Mahama, offering IMANI’s ideas and advice so he succeeds for Ghana. I am preparing a brief on a critical sector that will impact immediate revenue decisions and a manifesto promise.

I will be urging him to be very careful with certain appointments to critical sectors and he should be wary of moneybags with questionable sources of wealth who will be lobbying for certain positions in order to perpetuate their trade as they did under Nana Akufo-Addo.

By the way, all those attacking innocent people and destroying public and private property must stop! Please don’t take the law into your hands and do stupid stuff! You will be dealt with appropriately.

