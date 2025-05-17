Franklin Cudjoe Proposes Energy Sector Reforms to Tackle Crisis

Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, has called on Ghana’s government to suspend plans to privatize segments of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), advocating instead for a five-step strategy to address the energy sector’s challenges.

In a social media post, Cudjoe criticized the energy minister’s “mobo” (forlorn) tone when discussing sectoral issues, urging proactive reforms over privatization. “Power is everything the lifeblood of any economy,” he stated, referencing the government’s goal of building a “24-hour economy.”

Cudjoe’s proposed framework, dubbed RESET (Revitalising the Economy through Stewardship & Ethical Transformation), prioritizes transparency and stakeholder collaboration. Key measures include a collaborative vision for reliable, cost-efficient power provision between the energy ministry and sector stakeholders, a commitment to open data, bi-weekly hybrid townhalls to discuss procurement and performance metrics, a digital enrollment system for public participation, and monthly stakeholder polls to assess progress.

He emphasized that these steps, implemented over 18 months, could revitalize ECG without privatization. The RESET model aims to complement existing audits and public financial management controls, fostering accountability and citizen engagement.

The proposal comes amid mounting concerns over legacy debts and operational inefficiencies in Ghana’s energy sector. Cudjoe’s recommendations highlight broader debates on balancing privatization with systemic reforms to ensure sustainable energy access a critical factor for economic stability.