Franklin Cudjoe Questions Relevance of New SIM Re-Registration Exercise

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has raised concerns over the government’s decision to embark on another nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise slated for July 2025.

In a statement shared via social media, the policy analyst questioned the rationale behind the initiative, suggesting that it is not a pressing priority for the country at this time.

“What for? The Minister wants to register phones too? Don’t we have many difficult things to do to improve the sector? Is crime the first reason many procure SIM cards and phones?” he posted, adding that as a civil society organization, IMANI will seek further clarification from the Ministry.

Cudjoe argued that efforts should be focused on addressing broader challenges within the communications and digital sector, rather than introducing what he described as a potentially redundant process. His comments reflect growing public skepticism about the effectiveness of past re-registration campaigns, which were criticized for causing inconvenience while failing to deliver long-term improvements in data management and user verification.

The upcoming exercise, announced by Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, is expected to roll out in June with the promise of a seamless and queue-free experience. During a visit to Margins ID Group in Accra, the Minister explained that citizens will complete the process online, with automatic verification of personal data designed to reduce delays and minimize human error.

Officials have positioned the exercise as a modernized and efficient alternative to the 2021 re-registration drive, which was hampered by logistical issues and limited access to the Ghana Card, the sole form of accepted identification at the time.

Despite assurances of convenience and innovation, the renewed focus on SIM card registration has sparked debate among stakeholders. Critics, including Cudjoe, have called for a more strategic approach that prioritizes sectoral reforms and addresses systemic challenges rather than relying on repeated registration efforts.