Franklin Cudjoe Reminds President Mahama of Galamsey Ban Promise

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of the Policy Think Tank, has called on Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama to honor his pledge to temporarily ban galamsey in forests within his first 120 days in office.

Cudjoe emphasized that he will continue to monitor the situation until the President follows through on his commitment to the people of Ghana.

Reflecting on Mahama’s leadership in the three weeks since taking office, Cudjoe expressed satisfaction with the progress made, particularly through the implementation of the “reset agenda.” He noted that the current government has brought a welcomed contrast to the previous administration, which he described as the worst-performing government in Ghana’s history after being ousted in the last democratic elections.

Cudjoe’s comments, posted on social media, underscored his belief that President Mahama has room to accelerate his actions, especially regarding the galamsey issue. He stated, “Are you referring to Trump or JM? Both are doing okay so far, but Trump is going faster. I want JM to hurry with a temporary ban on galamsey in forests. He promised it within the first 120 days and he is still within the term.”

He acknowledged that Mahama is within his timeframe to implement the ban and expressed his intention to continue pressing for the promise to be fulfilled. Cudjoe also took the opportunity to compare Mahama’s approach to that of former President Donald Trump, praising Trump’s response to China’s growing AI capabilities and reaffirming his belief in the strength of American innovation.

Cudjoe’s statement serves as both a reminder of Mahama’s commitment to environmental protection and a critique of the previous administration’s performance, reflecting his strong interest in Ghana’s leadership taking firm and decisive action on pressing issues like illegal mining.