Franklin Cudjoe Urges Suspension of ECG Privatization, Advocates Reforms

Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think tank IMANI Africa, has called on Ghana’s government to pause plans to privatize segments of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), arguing for immediate reforms to address the energy sector’s challenges.

His appeal follows the government’s indication of potential privatization, which Cudjoe believes should be delayed for at least 18 months to implement alternative measures.

In a social media post, Cudjoe critiqued the energy minister’s “mobo” (forlorn) tone when addressing sector issues, stressing the urgency of proactive solutions. “Power is everything—the lifeblood of any economy,” he stated, referencing the government’s vision for a “24-hour economy.”

Cudjoe proposed a five-step strategy under the RESET initiative (Revitalising the Economy through Stewardship & Ethical Transformation). Key recommendations include fostering collaboration between the energy ministry and stakeholders to define a cost-efficient power provision vision, ensuring radical transparency through open data, hosting bi-weekly hybrid townhalls to discuss procurement and operational metrics, implementing a digital system for public participation, and conducting monthly stakeholder polls to track progress.

He emphasized that these measures, if prioritized over privatization, could revitalize ECG while complementing existing audits and financial controls. The proposal aims to enhance accountability and public trust in the sector.

The call comes amid ongoing debates over Ghana’s energy sector efficiency, marked by legacy debts and operational hurdles. Cudjoe’s framework underscores the need for systemic reforms to ensure sustainable energy access, a cornerstone of economic stability.