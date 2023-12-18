Franky5 Triumphs at Praise Achievement Awards 2023, Clinches Christian Radio Program of the Year

Renowned Radio and TV Personality Frank Kwabena Owusu, popularly known as Franky5, marked another milestone in his illustrious career as he bagged the prestigious Christian Radio Program of the Year award at the 2023 Praise Achievement Awards (PAA).

The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to the gospel industry through his show, “THIS IS GOSPEL,” aired on Max TV every Sunday from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Franky5, who recently joined Max TV after resigning from multimedia’s Hitz FM, expressed his gratitude for the honor and revealed that despite his departure from Hitz FM, he received two nominations for his hard work at the renowned radio station.

This achievement adds another feather to Franky5’s cap, making it a total of six awards in his illustrious career.

The Praise Achievement Awards, now in its second edition, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication and hard work of individuals contributing significantly to the gospel ministry.

The awards ceremony took place on Sunday, December 17th, at The Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel, where Franky5, humbled by the recognition, dedicated the award to those who played a pivotal role in his career.

In his speech, monitored by Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha he specifically acknowledged Nacee for encouraging him to pursue a career in radio and Hon. Mark Okraku Mantey for providing him with a platform on Hitz FM.

Reflecting on the honor, Franky5 expressed his joy at being recognized among the country’s finest Christian radio presenters.

He emphasized that the award is a testament to the amplification of Christ’s messages through his radio work, concluding with the heartfelt remark, “Jesus has been lifted up tonight.”