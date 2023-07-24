Fraudster Makes Ridge Hospital His Prison for Two Months

The Greater-Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) and Prison Authorities are facing mounting pressure to investigate a peculiar case involving a convict who has been receiving treatment at the hospital for almost two months, despite being sentenced to serve 15 years at Nsawam Maximum Prison.

The convict in question, David Aseye Tay, was found guilty of 23 counts of defrauding licensed Bulk Distribution Company (BDC), Misyl Energy Company Limited, of over $6 million through deceptive means in 2018.



As the Managing Director of Renaizance Oil Limited, an unlicensed Oil Marketing Company (OMC), Tay was handed a 15-year imprisonment by an Accra High Court.

However, instead of serving his sentence at Nsawam Maximum Prison, Tay has allegedly been staying at Ridge Hospital under the pretext of being seriously ill. The circumstances surrounding his hospitalization and the duration of his stay have raised serious questions and concerns.

It is alleged that shortly after his transfer from the courts, Tay feigned illness and requested to be sent to see his personal doctor at Ridge Hospital. Surprisingly, the Nsawam Prison Authorities obliged, releasing him to the hospital. Upon his arrival, he was admitted, and since then, he has remained there, unknown to the courts and even the plaintiff.

Sources say Tay is living comfortably at the hospital, receiving visits from family members and friends. There are allegations that he even leaves the hospital and visits home sometimes to be with his family.

Curiously, this is not the first time that Tay has resorted to such tactics. He is said to have previously used a similar strategy to avoid prison custody following his arrest on the same charges. Back then, he pretended to be sick and managed to convince doctors at Ridge Hospital to detain him by falsely claiming to have undergone surgery.

The glaring question remains; why has David Aseye Tay been allowed to remain at Ridge Hospital for an extended period, defying his 15-year prison sentence at Nsawam Prison? Doubts have been raised about the Nsawam Prison Authorities’ handling of the situation, with concerns over the appropriateness of keeping a convicted criminal in a hospital for such an extended period without clear justifications for his medical condition.

Calls for an urgent investigation by the relevant authorities, including the prison authorities, the court that sentenced him, and Ridge Hospital, have intensified. Transparency is crucial throughout the investigation process, and the public deserves to be informed about the progress and findings.

The case of David Aseye Tay may potentially prompt a review of policies and protocols regarding the hospitalization of convicts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As developments unfold, we will closely monitor the situation and keep our readers updated on any new developments or actions taken by the authorities in response to this concerning matter.

FACTS OF CASE

David Aseye Tay, was sentenced to 15years imprisonment after he was convicted on 23 charges of defrauding by false pretence, amounting to over $6 million sometime in the last week of May 2023.

His sentence came after he admitted to have in 2018 through dubious means collected petroleum products from licensed Bulk Distribution Company (BDC), Misyl Energy Company Ltd., who are importers of finished petroleum products owned by Dr. Nick Danso Adjei.

Mr Tay was found guilty on all counts, which include defrauding by false pretence, issuance of false cheques, money laundering, among others after more than a two-year trial at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

The amount in our local currency GHc27.9 million in 2018 was equivalent to $6 million when $1 was exchanged at GHc 4.67.

In a trail which was SUIT NO.CR/0140/2020, THE REPUBLIC VRS. DAVID ASEYE TAY saw the judge as part of the ruling on the case give ORDER OF RESTITUTION.

The orders meant all the properties the accused acquired from the funds he accumulated from the products he took from Misyl Energy Company are to be taken over by the complainant company and sell to defray part of the cost.

The Restitution Orders given by the Court covered someHouses, and cars as identified in Accra. Additionally, the court authorized the seizure and sale of a G&G operating license worth GH₵1.3 million, as well as seven fuel stations located across Ghana.

Mr. Aseye Tay who is known in his circles as a tough guy and was described as “One living like a spoilt Prince” by the judge delivery her judgement is alleged to be able to find his way out of trouble but this time around could not escape from the law when he was put before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

He for the first has learnt the hard way as US President Abraham Lincoln once said: “You can fool all people some of the time and some people all the time. But you can never fool all people all the time.”

It is very clear that many will be watching if this man who has always paid his way out to freedom even when is guilty of an offense and has been arrested can this time around get freedom, even with the full conviction and sentencing from a court of competent jurisdiction.