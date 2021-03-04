Two motor riders Wednesday died in a freak accident on the Adaklu Kodzobi- Adaklu Vodze road.



They are Bless Atidigah, a resident of Adaklu Vodze and one Fofo of Kodzobi Ando in the Adaklu District.

An eye witness told the Ghana News Agency that the accident occurred at about 2100 hours.

He said Bless was returning home, while Fofo also was riding towards Adaklu Kodzobi and they collided head-on in a curve on a section of the road.

The eye witness said whilst Fofo died on the spot, Bless was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital but died whilst being attended to.

He said the body of Fofo was deposited at the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue, whilst that of Bless was deposited at the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue.

A source at the Ho Teaching Hospital confirmed the death of the victim.

Some residents of the area the GNA spoke to complained of the over speeding of drivers and motor riders on the recently tarred Adaklu Kodzobi-Adaklu Vodze road.