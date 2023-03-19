Fred Acheampong Advises Samuel Takyi to be focused

Olympic Games 2020 Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi on Friday visited the office of the Ghana Olympic Committee and met the Treasurer, Mr. Fred Acheampong who doubles as a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Fred Acheampong told the 2020 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist to be focused, determined to succeed and shun some luxuries as all will come in many folds when he becomes a world champion.

Takyi heeded to the advice and promised to be disciplined, focused and train harder to realize his dream of winning a world title.

Also known as the Ring Warrior, he said experience in the Professional ranks, fighting in South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana has built his confidence, courage and psychology.

Takyi thanked the GOC Treasurer and hoped that he would be granted an Olympic scholarship, as he prepares for his second appearance at the Olympic Games.

“I want to make history as the first Ghanaian boxer to represent our nation at two Olympic Games, and am not just going, but going for gold” he expressed.