Fred Nuamah Accuses NPP of Hating Creatives, Cites Disrespect for Industry Figures

Fred Nuamah, the movie maker and founder of the defunct Ghana Movie Awards, has expressed his strong belief that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) harbors a deep-seated disdain for creatives.

Speaking on Accra-based United Television, Nuamah accused the party of stifling the rise of creative professionals within its ranks and hindering their political aspirations.

Nuamah pointed to several well-known figures in the creative industry, including Obour, Mark Okraku Mantey, and Claudia Lumour, who he claims were not given the opportunity to represent their constituents in Parliament despite their significant influence in the industry.

He further cited the NPP’s fierce contest for seats in constituencies like Tema Central and Okaikwei Central as evidence of the party’s refusal to embrace creatives in political spaces. “The NPP does not like creatives,” Nuamah asserted. “That is why they contest for seats and do not allow people in the space the opportunity to also represent their people.”

Nuamah contrasted this with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which he believes has shown more support for the creative sector by ensuring that industry figures have been given platforms to be heard in Parliament. He pointed to Baba Sadiq and Ebi Bright as examples of creatives who were given the opportunity to represent their constituencies, suggesting that the NDC has demonstrated a commitment to empowering the creative sector.

“It is not fair, and they need to end that hate for creatives,” Nuamah concluded, accusing the NPP of undermining the potential of creative professionals in the political arena.