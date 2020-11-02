Freda Is Facing And Booking It Again

The Freda’s Avenue Queen-Pin is serving a teaser as a pleaser for her fans and followers. The-Self-acclaimed model cum actress is leaving no acting nor modelling page, chapter or verse unturned.

Having served notices of her fashion and acting intentions some years ago in her Val Xtra film trailer in London, Freda has taken to the cameras once again with light and action.

Looking at her latest offering, be it still or motion, one could arguably sense that she really dug deep in term of direction and precision, given the prisms of her storylines.

Considering the texture and structure of the prequel to the film, the public’s understanding of the story would likely depend on the denotations of the narrative as against the connotations of the facts behind the film.

This time, it is about her latest film dubbed ‘Finding Freda In Lost & Found’.

In an interview before the release date of the mini-documentary about her, she said: “We are happy to announce to you what you have always been asking for since our Val Xtra mini film popped out.

“It’s been actually some two years now since we last released anything substantial. It was not because of anything bad, but good

.

“Good, in the sense that we wanted to give people the best of what Freda’s Avenue has got for its fans with regards to C-P Concept, which is my management agency.

So, what has the self-styled actress and model got to offer, if it is anything good to talk about? In that light Freda answered: “We have so much aplenty to offer you as soon as our YouTube channel is up and running.

“But before anything else, we are not leaving you without a peek into what is next in terms of Freda’s Avenue.”

And to that, she released some stunning pictures and visuals captured from her mini-documentary film saying: “Please enjoy the visuals of my upcoming mini-documentary film simply dubbed ‘Finding Freda In Lost & Found’.”

BY WILFRED CLARKE.