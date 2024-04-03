Freda Prempeh Foundation Syspathises With 12-Year-Old Victim Of Child Marriage

The Freda Prempeh Foundation (FPF), a non-profit organisation, has sympathised with the 12-year-old girl who was allegedly married to a 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra.

The FPF works to foster entrepreneurship, advocate gender equality, promote environmental sustainability, and contribute to global peace and security.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Freda Prempeh, the MP for Tano North and the Founder of the FPF, and made available to the media, expressed worry about the psychological trauma the victim had gone through so far.

The traditional marriage ceremony occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and the police have since placed the victim and her mother under protection.

“We are following events, and closely monitoring the cultural inferences of the act”, it stated.