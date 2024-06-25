Freda Prempeh’s Efforts to Enhance Yamfo Anglican SHS Infrastructure

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North in the Ahafo Region, has responded to a News Ghana story titled “Critical Infrastructure Deficiencies Plague Yamfo Anglican SHS.”

Dr. Prempeh acknowledged that while the school still requires additional infrastructure, she has paid attention to it.

As a former Minister of Sanitation, she emphasized that, like other schools in her constituency, she has made significant contributions to Yamfo Anglican SHS to support teaching and learning.

Dr. Prempeh highlighted several initiatives she has undertaken for the school. These include the construction of a 12-unit classroom block and a 100-bed hostel.

Additionally, she has donated 150 bunk beds, which can accommodate 300 students, 300 mattresses, library books, mosquito nets, and a toilet facility that is currently under construction.

When the news story mentioned the toilet facility, she assured me the contractor would complete it soon.

Dr. Prempeh reiterated her commitment to continuing to support the school and praised the school’s alumni for donating medical supplies for the sick bay.