Freddie Blay Accuses Samuel Okaudzeto Ablakwa of Targeting Son’s Business

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Freddie Blay, has raised concerns over what he calls a targeted attack on his son’s business by Samuel Okaudzeto Ablakwa, the leader of the Operation Recover All Loot initiative.

Blay is questioning why Ablakwa would focus on his son’s establishment, especially when it has been providing employment to over 250 people.

Blay is particularly troubled by reports that Ablakwa is pressuring the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to withdraw the license of his son’s business, which operates a popular beach club. Blay finds it difficult to understand why his son’s company is being singled out when there are numerous similar establishments along the beach. He insists that his son’s business has been nothing but a legitimate job provider for young Ghanaians and an attractive venue for both locals and visitors from the diaspora.

“The place that is employing more than 250 people. Giving jobs to these people, making it possible for those who come from the diaspora and Ghanaians to entertain themselves. Nothing untoward is being done there,” Blay remarked, emphasizing the positive impact his son’s business has had on the local economy. He believes that the attacks are personal and politically motivated, led by Ablakwa.

In response to the controversy, Ablakwa has maintained that his stance is in defense of public interest. He has been vocal about ensuring transparency and accountability, particularly concerning the acquisition of state lands. Ablakwa has introduced a private member’s bill aimed at preventing government appointees or those connected to them from purchasing state lands, which he says is a measure to curb state capture.

The clash between Blay and Ablakwa highlights the ongoing tensions within Ghana’s political landscape, particularly concerning corruption and the misuse of state resources. Blay’s defense of his son’s business and Ablakwa’s push for stricter regulations on state land ownership underline the continuing debate over ethics and governance in the country.