Freddie Blay Backs Current NPP Leadership in Parliament, Advocates for Continuity

Former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has voiced strong support for the current leadership in Parliament, urging that no changes be made.

Blay believes that the present leadership has gained significant experience after leading the party in Parliament and is well-equipped to perform competently as the opposition.

In an interview with Accra-based Gh One TV, Blay stated that the current leadership, despite the challenges of a hung parliament, managed to steer the party effectively without causing a constitutional crisis. He emphasized that the leadership had gained enough experience to continue representing the party adequately and should remain in place to provide stability and continuity.

“That is an opinion; I cannot speak for everybody. What do you do as an opposition in Parliament as a loyal opposition to the NDC? The front branch did well as far as I’m concerned, despite the fact that it was a hung parliament. They did not bring about a constitutional crisis. We are now in opposition; they’ve gathered enough experience and to me; we should keep the front bench,” Blay remarked.

Blay also addressed suggestions that the NPP should select an Ashanti Member of Parliament to lead, given the region’s significant representation in Parliament. However, he rejected the notion, arguing that leadership should not be determined based on geographical considerations but on competence and the ability to unite the country. He stressed that the party should focus on the individual’s qualifications and leadership qualities, rather than their regional origin.

“I don’t believe that we should say we have numbers in Ashanti region and for that reason, we should put up an Ashanti man to lead the party in opposition,” Blay explained. “We put up a candidate from a minority tribe to lead the party based on his competence and his ability to unite this country.”

Blay’s comments underscore his belief in maintaining the current leadership, advising against any changes, and encouraging unity within the party as it prepares to function as the opposition in Parliament.