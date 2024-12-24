Freddie Blay Calls for Focus on Larger Issues Amid LGBTQ+ Debate

Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized that Ghanaians should be more concerned with the country’s pressing challenges than with what individuals choose to do in their private lives.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Blay shared his thoughts on the ongoing LGBTQ+ debate, calling for a shift in focus to more urgent socio-economic issues facing the nation.

Blay, who felt liberated to speak more freely following his party’s exit from power and the conclusion of the recent elections, expressed his belief that the nation’s energy should be directed toward resolving deeper issues. “I feel freer to speak my mind now,” Blay admitted, acknowledging the constraints he faced while in office.

Addressing the topic of LGBTQ+ rights, Blay remarked, “There is nothing inherently wrong with people who identify as LGBTQ+. Why are we so focused on this when bigger problems are staring us in the face?” He criticized the push to criminalize LGBTQ+ behaviors, framing such efforts as a distraction from the country’s more significant challenges.

Blay also called attention to what he described as the hypocrisy of certain political and religious leaders who oppose LGBTQ+ rights while simultaneously embracing Western cultural influences. “These same people who claim Western nations are imposing their culture on us send their children abroad for education,” he pointed out. “When those children return home with liberal views, do we blame the West, or do we question our own double standards?”