Freddie Blay Criticizes Operation Recover All Loot, Suggests It Resembles Coup-era Tactics

Freddie Blay, the former Chairman of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), has raised concerns over the legitimacy and approach of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), a committee formed to combat corruption and recover state assets.

Blay argues that the committee’s actions are dangerously reminiscent of the authoritarian practices seen during Ghana’s coup era, suggesting a populist approach that allows them to operate with unchecked power.

In a statement, Blay expressed discomfort with the committee’s apparent tendency to act without oversight or clear authority, calling their approach “personalized witch-hunting.” Blay emphasized that while he had not been invited to participate or provide any information, he found it troubling that the committee appeared to be targeting individuals and conducting raids on personal properties without due process. He further criticized the committee’s tactic of “naming and shaming,” which he believes to be politically motivated and reminiscent of past military regimes where leaders often acted with impunity.

“They shouldn’t go round and make it look as if it’s personalized witch-hunting and going to people’s houses,” Blay remarked, adding, “It is reminiscent of the coup era that they’ve taken over, and therefore they can go around and do whatever it is. Fortunately, they’ve been reminded that no, you can’t do that.”

This commentary comes in the wake of the formation of the corruption task force under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, which promises to take action against those accused of capturing state property. The task force, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has vowed to hold accountable those suspected of corruption, with a particular focus on recovering stolen state assets.

Blay’s remarks raise questions about the balance between pursuing justice and upholding democratic principles, as critics suggest that unchecked actions could erode the rule of law and lead to further political division. The debate surrounding the committee’s role highlights the challenges of combating corruption while maintaining transparency and fairness in governance.