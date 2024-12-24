Freddie Blay Defends Akufo-Addo, Calls Him One of Ghana’s Finest Leaders

Freddie Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly defended President Nana Akufo-Addo, asserting that he is one of the finest leaders in Ghana’s history.

Blay’s remarks came in response to criticisms that Akufo-Addo’s tenure has led to unprecedented economic hardship.

During an interview on Asempa FM, Blay passionately dismissed claims that Akufo-Addo is the worst president, calling such accusations unfair. “I find it disheartening when people call Nana Akufo-Addo the worst president. It’s unfair, and I completely disagree. Yes, he’s made some mistakes—as any leader would—but that doesn’t erase the immense contributions he’s made to Ghana,” Blay remarked.

Acknowledging the economic challenges faced by the country, Blay argued that history will be more kind to Akufo-Addo for his significant policy initiatives, including the Free Senior High School program and a variety of large-scale infrastructure projects.

“Let’s be honest with ourselves. No government has ever been perfect. But the strides this administration has made, especially in education and infrastructure, are remarkable. Nana Akufo-Addo deserves recognition for that,” Blay added.

Blay also urged Ghanaians to adopt a more balanced approach to evaluating leadership, calling for constructive criticism rather than broad condemnation.