Freddie Blay Defends NPP Government’s Handling of Ghana’s Economy

Freddie Blay, former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has firmly rejected claims that the NPP government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, mismanaged Ghana’s economy.

While acknowledging the economic difficulties faced during their tenure, Blay emphasized that these challenges were not the result of mismanagement but were caused by a confluence of external factors.

In an interview with KSS Media, Blay stated, “I’m 80% convinced that there was no mismanagement. Let’s admit it—things happened, people were not happy, and it turned out to be because of the economy.” He went on to suggest that the country found itself in a difficult economic situation due to a range of factors beyond the control of the NPP government.

Blay also reflected on the political consequences of the economic struggles, noting that despite their efforts, the NPP faced widespread anger from the public, which translated into voter apathy. “A greater percentage of the Ghanaian populace ordinarily would have supported the NPP, but they were angry,” he said, referencing the shift in public sentiment that influenced the party’s political standing during and after the economic crisis.

While Blay’s comments offer a defense of the NPP government, they also highlight the broader complexities of governance in times of economic turmoil.