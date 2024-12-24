Freddie Blay Denies Allegations of Corruption, Threatens Legal Action Against Ablakwa

Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vehemently denied allegations that he or his family have unlawfully taken money or land from the government of Ghana.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Blay challenged the claims made by Member of Parliament Okudzeto Ablakwa, asserting that he is ready to defend himself in any forum, as he has “no skeletons in his closet.”

Blay’s denial comes in response to repeated accusations from Ablakwa, who has suggested that Blay and his family have been involved in illegal transactions, including the unlawful acquisition of government land. Blay, along with his two children, has filed defamation lawsuits against Ablakwa, asserting that these claims are entirely false.

“My family has not taken a pesewa from the Ghanaian government unlawfully. We have not taken any government land unlawfully. We have not done anything that you can blame me for,” Blay stated. “If Okudzeto now is convinced that I’ve done that, then I’m a little careful about what the ORAL [Organisation for Responsible Accountability and Leadership] wants to do,” he added.

Blay further criticized Ablakwa for organizing public demonstrations and making public statements accusing him and his sons of stealing government lands, calling it an attempt at “state capture” that he would resist. “He organizes people with placards and makes it look as if me and my two sons have stolen government lands. That I will resist. He is shooting after shadows because we have not done that,” Blay said.

Blay also expressed his readiness to appear before the ORAL team, which is tasked with investigating corruption, but warned that his temper may be provoked due to the defamatory remarks. “If it is a proper organization, and they invite me, I will meet him. Unfortunately, he will be the chair, and if I’m not careful, I might lose my temper with him because of the defamation and libel,” Blay explained.

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has announced the formation of a five-member team, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to spearhead the anti-corruption drive. This team is tasked with gathering information to be sent to the relevant institutions for investigation.