Freddie Blay Dismisses Controversial LGBTQ+ Bill as Unnecessary, Calls It Not a Major Issue for Ghana

In a recent interview on GHOne TV’s Hard Talk, Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), voiced his strong opposition to the controversial LGBTQ+ bill currently generating debate in Ghana.

Blay expressed that the bill is unnecessary and that it does not address a significant issue facing the nation.

“I don’t agree that the bill needs to be assented to. To me, my position on the bill is that it was unnecessary. It has not been a big problem in this country,” Blay asserted, dismissing the bill as a matter that does not require legislative action.

Blay pointed out that Ghana’s culture and existing laws already provide adequate measures to address issues related to individuals who defy societal norms, making the bill redundant in his view. He also suggested that the LGBTQ+ discourse is largely driven by individuals who, at one time, had downplayed or ignored the issue.

“So this LGBTQ issue has been championed by people who had previously dismissed it themselves, and now they are now championing it, and it has come to this far,” Blay remarked.

Taking a political angle, Blay noted that the debate seems to have become a point of political contention and stated, “It makes no difference. If they who championed it, many of them have come to Parliament. Let them push it.”

Blay’s comments add another layer to the ongoing national debate on the LGBTQ+ bill, which continues to divide opinions and spark discussions about human rights, cultural values, and the role of government in regulating social issues in Ghana.