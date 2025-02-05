Freddie Blay Dismisses Death Rumors, Confirms He’s Alive and Well

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has firmly refuted widespread rumors of his death, which have been circulating on social media platforms.

The false claims, accompanied by Blay’s photograph, sparked concern among his supporters and the general public. However, in a live interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, February 5, Blay assured Ghanaians that he is alive, healthy, and going about his daily activities.

“This is the fourth time out of fifty-five instances I’ve seen such rumors about me. I find it very intriguing,” Blay remarked, expressing his bewilderment at the persistence of the false reports. He noted that despite the recurring nature of these rumors, they continue to unsettle his loved ones and close associates.

“Your family and friends will call you, and you’ll receive numerous telephone calls—some directly, others indirectly,” he explained, highlighting the distress such misinformation causes to those around him. Blay’s calm demeanor during the interview underscored his resilience in the face of the bizarre situation, as he urged the public to disregard the baseless claims.

The former NPP chairman’s clarification comes as a relief to many, particularly within political circles where he remains an influential figure. However, the incident raises broader concerns about the spread of false information on social media and its potential to cause unnecessary panic.

Blay’s experience is not isolated, as public figures in Ghana and beyond increasingly grapple with similar rumors. His case serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and verification in the digital age, where misinformation can spread rapidly. For now, Freddie Blay remains very much alive, continuing his contributions to Ghana’s political landscape and urging others to focus on facts rather than fiction.