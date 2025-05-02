Freddie Blay Highlights Party Financing Gaps, Urges Transparent Funding Model

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Freddie Blay has called for systemic reforms in Ghana’s political party financing, criticizing past failures to establish sustainable funding mechanisms.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Blay reflected on unsuccessful attempts to secure state support for political parties during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, lamenting a lack of foresight that has left parties vulnerable to financial instability.

“When I was an MP, we proposed state funding for parties, but it was rejected by then-Attorney General Sam Okudzeto,” Blay recounted. He noted that even after the NPP returned to power, momentum for such reforms stalled. “Some were not enthusiastic. They didn’t plan for a rainy day,” he said, alluding to unpreparedness for future financial challenges.

Blay emphasized the urgency of creating a transparent funding framework to deter illicit financial practices and strengthen democratic governance. “To ensure parties avoid indefensible activities, we need an open system that supports them. This will bolster Ghana’s democracy,” he asserted. His remarks come amid ongoing debates about political financing in Ghana, where parties often rely on opaque private donations, raising concerns about accountability and undue influence.

The former chairman’s critique echoes broader calls for legislation to regulate party funding, a longstanding issue in Ghanaian politics. Previous efforts, including a 2016 proposal by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) for state subsidies tied to electoral performance, failed to gain traction. Critics argue that without reform, parties risk compromising their integrity to meet operational costs, particularly during election cycles.

Blay’s advocacy coincides with heightened scrutiny of political expenditures following recent allegations of financial misconduct across party lines. While Ghana’s 1992 Constitution mandates transparency in party funding, enforcement remains weak, leaving gaps exploited by undisclosed donors.

Analysts suggest that institutionalizing state support, paired with stringent auditing, could reduce reliance on private interests and enhance public trust. However, challenges persist, including political resistance and fears of unfair resource distribution among smaller parties.

As Ghana approaches the 2028 electoral season, Blay’s push for reform underscores the delicate balance between financial sustainability and ethical governance a debate critical to preserving the credibility of the nation’s democratic institutions.