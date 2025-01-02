Freddie Blay Warns of Global Backlash Over Controversial LGBTQ+ Bill, Cites Potential Sanctions and Aid Withdrawal

Freddie Blay, the former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced strong concerns about the potential global backlash Ghana could face if the controversial LGBTQ+ bill is passed.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV’s Hard Talk, Blay highlighted the serious implications the bill could have on Ghana’s international relations, especially with its development partners.

Blay revealed that international partners have already made their position clear, indicating that the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities could lead to significant consequences, including sanctions and the possible withdrawal of financial assistance. He stated, “Our development partners and co have indicated clearly that they think it is an abuse of human rights, and for that reason, if you go ahead and assent to it, they may apply certain sanctions and withdraw some assistance.”

Acknowledging the gravity of these concerns, Blay emphasized, “I take it very seriously.”

The LGBTQ+ bill has sparked intense debate in Ghana, with proponents arguing that it is necessary to protect the country’s cultural and moral values. Supporters view it as essential to preserving the nation’s identity and safeguarding societal norms. However, critics contend that the bill could severely harm Ghana’s diplomatic standing and lead to economic and political consequences, particularly in terms of foreign aid and international support.

As the bill continues to dominate political discourse, Blay’s remarks shed light on the broader ramifications it could have, not just on Ghana’s internal policies, but also on its relations with the global community.