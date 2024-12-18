Freddie Blay’s Son Accused of Using Armed Guards to Protect Seized Land

Sino Africa, a subsidiary of Jospong Group, has accused Kwame Blay, son of former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, of seizing 29 acres of their 328-acre land in Borteyman, Nungua.

According to the company, Kwame Blay has claimed 29 acres of their land through Royal Bell Investments Limited and Terraform Development Limited, companies believed to be owned by him, adding that his father was also using his influence as a member of the ruling NPP government to back his son’s actions

Sino Africa said Freddie Blay’s son was not only using armed land-guards but police officers to protect his illegal activities on the land.

Further, it said these armed personnel were constantly intimidating and harassing anyone who approaches the land, while the two companies, Royal Bell Investments Limited and Terraform Development Limited, carry out development on the land.

At a press conference held at their head office in Nungua, Accra, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the Director of Operations at SINO Africa, Gabriel Forsby, appealed to the government to immediately intervene, warning that the situation portends danger.

“We urge the government to intervene immediately and call these two companies to order to avoid an escalation of the matter!,” Mr. Forsby cautioned.

He emphasised that while SINO Africa was committed to maintaining peace, they will not stand by and watch their legitimate property be seized.

He also requested the intervention of the Ghana Police Service, including the deployment of police officers to patrol the disputed land.

This measure, he underscored, was crucial to ensuring that the status quo was maintained in compliance with the Court of Appeal’s directive, pending the final resolution of the matter.

“Sino Africa remains committed to maintaining the peace and abiding by the Orders of the Court of Appeal ruling” he assured.

Recounting the company’s land acquisition process, Mr. Forsby stated that in August 2010, they entered into two sublease agreements with the Nungua Stool, represented by King Odaifio Welentsi II and the Gborbu Wulomo, for 328 acres of land.

“Sino Africa immediately took possession of the land, marked boundaries with sandcrete structures, and constructed a fence wall. In 2011, a one-storey office block was also built on the land, which has since served as the company’s base of operations,” he narrated.

According to Mr. Forceby, until 2022, Sino Africa had enjoyed peaceful possession of the land, but added that in 2022, Royal Bell Investments Limited, a company claiming to enforce a judgment against one Ni Abotsi Borlabi for 29 acres of the land, began demolishing some of Sino Africa’s structures.

This development, he pointed out, became a source of worry for his company, who immediately sought to assert their rights and therefore filed an action in the Land Division of the High Court.

“Terraform Development Company Limited and others joined the suit as co-defendants in the course of the trial at the High Court,” he said.

Unfortunately, Mr. Forceby said Sino Africa was unsuccessful at the High Court and subsequently filed an appeal. According to him, even before the substantive appeal could be heard, the Court of Appeal had granted a stay of execution of the High Court’s decision and ordered that the status quo be maintained.

“As such, both parties were to refrain from altering the character of the land until the appeal had been heard,” he underscored. Despite the explicit directive of the Court of Appeal, Mr. Forceby stressed that Royal Bell Investments Limited and Terraform Development Limited have persistently engaged in activities that continue to alter the character of the land, including unauthorized developments and the employment of security agents to enforce their presence on the land.

In response to these violations, he noted that Sino Africa filed a Penal Notice to warn the officials of Royal Bell Investments Limited and Terraform Development Ltd against continuing to take actions that amounted to a contempt of court. “In response, Terraform Development Ltd., filed an application at the Court of Appeal seeking an Order to set aside the Penal Notice, which application was dismissed on the 4th of December 2024,” stated Mr. Forceby.

Notwithstanding the ruling by the court, the Director of Operations at Sino Africa indicated that Terraform Development Ltd has continued its unauthorised developments on the land, accusing them of engaging some police officers to protect their illegal activities.

“It is evident from their actions that Terraform Development Ltd fully intends on developing the land in the manner they have advertised on their website,” he cautioned.

He gave a firm assurance that Sino Africa will utilise every legitimate means to reclaim its 29-acre land, which is being forcibly taken by Royal Bells Investment Limited and Terraform Development Ltd.