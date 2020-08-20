Fredrick Abban, the IT Director for the Youth Employment Agency, on Thursday, donated computer sets and printer to the Weija Divisional Police Headquarters and bags of cement to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU), Weija.

Mr Abban, who is also a former Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the Bortiano Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency, said the donation was only a fulfillment of a promise he made to the facilities, to promote the effective execution of their duties.

“Security is very important in our everyday life, and that is why we found it important to help the police”, he said.

He acknowledged residents of the constituency for helping to build the Divisional Headquarters to minimize the crime rate in the area.

To enable the police to efficiently carry out their duties, Mr Abban encouraged the resident to help them with logistics.

The Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Mr Ekow Opoku Entsie, who accompanied Mr Abban explained that the gesture was not to convince the community to vote for the NPP but to help the community to develop.

He commended Mr Abban for having the development of his community at heart and going to their aid.

Superintendent of Police Owoahene Kaakyire Akyeampong, the Divisional Crime Officer, Weija, who received the items on behalf of the police expressed joy and appreciation to Mr Abban for being a ‘man of his words’.

“On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command and the Weija Divisional Command, I thank Mr Fredrick Abban for his donation and kindness,” he added.

Superintendent Akyeampong gave an assurance that the facility would use the items to work diligently and more effectively to yield positive results.

He, however, said his office needed other logistics to deliver on their mandate and appealed on benevolent institutions and individuals to go to their aid.

Other dignitaries that were present at the donation ceremony were Madam Roselyn Danquah, the former Constituency Women Organiser, NPP, Mr Desmond Agyekum, the Coordinator of Galilea Electoral area, Chief Inspector Anyimadu Boateng of the Weija Divisional Headquarters and Mr Ofori Afful, the Constituency Treasure of the New Patriotic Party. Afful.