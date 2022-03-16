Free Dental Screening Held for Ellembele Constituents

As part of efforts to ensure good oral health for the people in Ellembelle, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has rolled out a free dental exercise and surgery for people in the Constituency.

So far, 500 people have been screened, with 450 people offered treatment, while 140 people have undergone surgeries in dental care.

The screening exercise is being administered by a dental screening team from the Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

It is being sponsored by the MP for the area, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in collaboration with AYA Community Center and the St. Martin De Porres Hospital at Eikwe.

The exercise which began at Eikwe, saw school pupils queueing to be screened.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the exercise, Mr Kofi Buah said the exercise which would be done annually, would continue at the AYA Community Center to get everyone in the district screened.

He said the healthcare needs of the people was paramount to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Kofi Buah entreated people in the area to avail themselves for the exercise.

The former Minister for Petroleum and Energy lauded the dental health experts from the Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital who have devoted their time to ensure the success of the exercise.

The dental experts who undertook the exercise were Dr.Kwasi Nimako, Dr.Richard Teye Yohuno, Dr.Ebenezer Sangmoah, Dr.Samuel Atinka ,Nurse Edna Kwe Duke and Nurse Munira Kweta.