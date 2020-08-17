Yellow Crane Tower China
Chen Xiaomei (L) and Ji Chao, once members of the medical assistance team from Hainan, visit Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 7, 2020. The province invites medical personnel who have assisted Hubei during the epidemic, as well as local community workers and volunteers, to visit its tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Over 3 million people visited central China’s Hubei Province about a week after it waived entry fees at tourist sites for Chinese visitors, according to local authorities.

As of Sunday, the scenic spots in Hubei received a total of 3.26 million visitors, with a significant rise in group and cross-province tours, after the free-ticket policy was put in place on Aug. 8 as a token of gratitude for nationwide assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the province’s culture and tourism department.

Over the past weekend alone, the number of tourists reached more than 1 million, with Wuhan, the provincial capital, being the top destination.

Tour groups and solo travelers need to make reservations before traveling. They are required to undergo temperature screening before entering the tourist sites.Between Aug. 8 and Sunday, more than 5.38 million people have made reservations.

So far, 850 of Hubei’s tour agencies, or nearly 71 percent of the total, have resumed work.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.