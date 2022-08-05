Free flow of traffic in Tamale Central after decongestion exercise

Human and vehicular traffic has improved significantly around the Tamale Central Market, Aboabo Satellite Market and surroundings following a decongestion exercise undertaken by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly.

The exercise, undertaken on Monday, August 01, led to the relocation of traders and vehicles from unauthorised places within the central business area, especially around the Tamale Overhead.

The Ghana News Agency, upon a visit to the area on Friday, realized the pedestrian walkway, which was taken over by hawkers and vegetable sellers prior to the exercise, was deserted after the exercise, making way for pedestrians to access the pavement.

Even though majority of the traders, whose structures were demolished, stayed off the decongested area, the GNA spotted few recalcitrant ones displaying their wares along the Tamale central street.

Mr Amadu Mustapha Zachari, Public Relations Officer of the TaMA, in an interview with the GNA in Tamale, said there was a monitoring team, who patrolled the Tamale town to ensure that relocated traders did not return to the site.

He commended stakeholders especially traders for cooperating with the Assembly during and after the decongestion exercise, and said traffic situations within the central business area of the Metropolis had improved appreciably after the exercise.

He urged market women and other members of the public to make their grievances known to Management of the Assembly regarding the decongestion for engagement and considerations.

Mr Zachari said “There are challenges, admittedly, but they are meant to be addressed so traders should let us know what issues there are, for us to make the Metropolis a better trading place.”