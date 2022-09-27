Free gynecological surgeries at Tamale Teaching Hospital

Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in partnership with Brno University Hospital in Czech Republic through the MEDEVAC programme is to provide free gynecological surgeries to people in the Northern Region.

Dr Ana Maria Simono Charadan, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at TTH, who announced this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the initiative would take place from October 12 to 18, 2022.

She said those targeted to benefit from the initiative are the poor in communities, who might not be able to fund such surgeries on their own.

She said booking and screening for the surgeries had begun and would end on October 07, adding the surgeries would cover cervical cancers, tumors, fibroids, fistula and other gynecological cases of interest.

MEDEVAC is a permanent government programme of the Czech Republic, which focuses on providing medical care and assistance to the vulnerable in communities.