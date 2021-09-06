Free health screening at Sefwi-Asawinso

“Missionary Group Kingdom of God Partners” in collaboration with the Ebenezer congregation of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, have hold a free health screening exercise for residents of Sefwi- Asawianso and its environs in the Waiwso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The programme dubbed, “Mecedonia project” was founded by the kingdom of God with support from its partners.

The kingdom of God Partners, according to Mr Titus Tetteh Nanor, leader of the group, was a Christian organisation with the ultimate aim of extending the word of God and other support to rural communities.

Residents were screened for diabetes, hypertension, malaria and general medical examinations and were treated and given medications.

In all 135 persons benefited from the screening exercise, while 250 others got clothing, shoes, belts, bags and stationary materials from the “Yesu Kristo” boutique.

The entrepreneur pledged to create opportunities in the agro sector to create employment among the youth.

The Missionary Leader said the goal was to guide the youth in the area to start their own farms.

He in this regard, advised Ghanaians especially the youth to go into farming especially vegetables farming, in order to earn extra income to support their families.

Mr Nanor also encouraged Ghanaians to get closer to God by attending bible believing churches and also visit the hospitals for regular check-ups, so as to stay strong and healthy.

He announced that the Macedonia project would support the Asawianso Ebenezer congregation of the Presbyterian Church, to put up another chapel in the next two months to help spread the gospel.

Reverend Vincent Kpakpa, Asawinso District Minister and Pastor in-charge of Ebenezer Congregation, commended the group and lauded the health screening exercise, saying the church placed emphasis on the health needs of its members.

The district minister appealed to other organisations and philanthropists to emulate the gesture of the kingdom of God Partners.

Some of the beneficiaries in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the kingdom of God Partners and the Presbyterian Church for the health screening excise and the clothing.