Free Health Screening For Residents of Akyem Tafo and it’s Environs

The General Overseer of Father’s Chapel International Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu in collaboration with New Life Homeopathic Clinic on 7th October, 2023 organized a free health screening exercise for the residents of Akyem Tafo and it’s environs as part of his birthday celebration.

The exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people so they would remain productive to enhance the development of the area and Ghana as whole.

The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area if their health conditions are not good, and health is wealth, adding that quality health is essential for the progress of the community.

Snr. Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu assured making the exercise an annual event so that the health of the people will always be good and they will be ready to serve God Almighty and the community.

Dr. Mark Agyei who is the CEO of New Life Homeopathic Clinic said most people were suffering from hidden sicknesses because they were unconcerned about their health conditions, urging the people to take their health issues serious.

He called on the people, especially the youth, to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid indulging in acts that has the tendency of jeopardizing their health.”I always feel happy anytime I see healthy citizens around me, he added.

About 300 to 400 people within Akyem Tafo and it’s environs were screened for hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis A,B, and C, malaria, blood pressure, blood group and sugar levels with blood pressure and malaria the most prevalent case.

They were also taken through counselling on how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced nutritional diet to boost their immune system.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the media commended the Overseer of Father’s Chapel International, Snr Rev Isaac Osei Bonsu for this initiative and promised to add health checks to their daily activities.

Story by Nana Boateng Kakape