Free Livestream to Celebrate Africa’s Innovation and Leadership

Africa.com opens free registration for the Africa in Motion livestream event, a vibrant celebration of African-led progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). On June 4, 2025, at 6:30 PM WAT, watch the event from anywhere in the world to experience real-time stories of innovation in health, gender equality, and economic opportunity, showcasing Africa’s bold leadership.

Themed “The Future of Progress: Africa in Motion,” this dynamic event, will take place in Lagos, and feature a curated program of panel discussions, storytelling, and musical performances curated by Nigerian hip-hop pioneer MI Abaga. With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the charismatic host of Big Brother Naija and Rubbin’ Minds, leading the evening. Africa.com will connect a digital audience via livestream, amplifying impact from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and beyond.

Event Highlights:

Engage with Africa’s change-makers, including: Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson , CEO of Healthtracka, revolutionizing women’s health with tools like the State of Women’s Health Report – Nigeria and Lola AI chatbot.

African Solutions: Discover local innovations, from health tech breakthroughs to policy solutions, driving sustainable progress despite global challenges.
Free Livestream Access: Register for free to watch the 75-minute program and join with a Pan-African community.

Why It Matters: Africa’s dynamic youth and innovation ecosystems are leading global progress, yet funding gaps persist. Africa in Motion spotlights how community-rooted solutions deliver lasting impact, proving Africa is shaping the future. This free livestream invites everyone to witness and join the movement.

How to Register: Sign up for free at africa.com to watch the livestream in real time from anywhere. Follow #AfricaInMotion on social media for updates. Don’t miss this chance to connect with Africa’s vibrant spirit!

“Africa in Motion showcases the continent’s unstoppable momentum, and we’re pleased to offer free livestream registration so anyone, anywhere, can join us in real time,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com. “This is your opportunity to witness the ideas and leaders shaping Africa’s future.”