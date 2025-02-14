“Free My Son”: 2Baba’s Mother Pleads with Natasha Osawaru Amid Divorce Drama

In a heartfelt and emotional appeal, Rose Idibia, mother of Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba or 2face, has publicly begged Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru to end her romantic relationship with her son.

The plea comes amid 2Baba’s ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, and a whirlwind of rumors surrounding his new engagement to Osawaru.

In a viral video shared on Thursday evening, Mrs. Idibia, visibly distressed, addressed the public and directly appealed to Osawaru. “Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Mrs. Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face. This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son,” she said.

Mrs. Idibia expressed concern over her son’s mental and emotional state, stating that he is “not in his right senses” due to the stress of his divorce. “My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not himself now. I know my son well. This is not him,” she emphasized. She also referenced traditional beads allegedly worn by 2Baba, urging Osawaru to “remove them and free him.”

The appeal has sparked widespread reactions across social media, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy for the Idibia family while others question the appropriateness of a public plea. “This is a family matter that should have been handled privately,” commented one user on Twitter. Another wrote, “Mama 2Baba is speaking from a place of pain. Divorce is hard on everyone involved.”

The drama unfolded earlier this year when 2Baba announced his separation from Annie Idibia, his wife of over a decade and mother of his children. Shortly after, rumors of a relationship with Natasha Osawaru began circulating, fueled by sightings of the pair at public events, including the Edo State Assembly and a Lagos nightclub. The speculation reached a peak on Wednesday, February 12, when 2Baba reportedly proposed to Osawaru, sparking mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

While some have congratulated the couple, others have criticized the timing of the engagement, given the singer’s recent divorce announcement. “How can he move on so quickly? This doesn’t sit right with me,” one fan commented.

As the situation continues to unfold, Mrs. Idibia’s plea has added a deeply personal layer to the public saga. Her appeal highlights the emotional toll of 2Baba’s divorce and the complexities of his new relationship. For now, the ball is in Natasha Osawaru’s court, as Nigerians await her response to the heartfelt request from a mother desperate to protect her son.

Whether this public intervention will sway the Edo lawmaker remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Idibia family drama has captivated the nation, blending love, heartbreak, and tradition in a story that continues to unfold.